This World Environment Day, Quest Global Pledges to Plant 500,000 Trees Globally by 2025

Quest Global is celebrating its 25th anniversary by planting 25 trees on behalf of every employee

BENGALURU, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms, announced its Quest Global Pledge - a global reforestation drive.

The organization will plant 500,000 trees globally by 2025. As Quest Global turns 25 this year, the organization is honoring its commitment to sustainable development by planting 25 trees for each of its employees. The activity will commence from June 5, 2022 - World Environment Day.

The Quest Global Pledge is rooted in a multi-year partnership with One Tree Planted , an NGO on a mission to support global reforestation and make a positive social impact on the world. Through the partnership, the organization will not only ensure plantation of half a million trees, but will also see to it that the trees are native to their environments, and that they will be nurtured and monitored over time.

The project will have three phases until 2025; with phase one kicking off on World Environment Day on June 5 and concluding on Earth Day in 2023.

Quest Global's Chairman and CEO, Ajit Prabhu, said, "It's simple. To make the planet habitable for future generations, preserving and expanding our forest cover is critical. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really building is a brighter future. The Quest Global Pledge is our way of building a brighter future - by creating an environmental imprint that lasts for generations to come. And our association with One Tree Planted is just the beginning of this meaningful journey."

Contributing to a better tomorrow and giving back to communities where we live and operate has always been part of the Quest Global DNA. As the organization marks its silver jubilee, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) marks its golden one. The organization feels the coinciding of these anniversaries is a sign of promise. Therefore, Quest Global chose to coordinate the start of its pledge with UNEP's World Environment Day, designed to raise awareness and advocate for effective environmental change.

"We all have a role to play in restoring and preserving the environment, and we admire Quest Global's dedication to being a force for good," says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "Thanks to Quest Global's generous support, we're restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact around the world."

Reflecting the organization's commitment to do their part in achieving environmental sustainability, the Quest Global Pledge is aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Goal #15 Life on Land. The goal aims to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems and sustainably manage forests.

About Quest Global

We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we live and work in 17 countries, with 56 global delivery centers, driven by 13,000+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every day.

Quest Global brings deep industry knowledge and digital expertise to deliver end to end global product engineering services. We bring together technologies and industries alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise to solve problems better, faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most important and large-scale challenges across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare, Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.

