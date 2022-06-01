- (PLX AI) - Matas Q4 revenue DKK 970.6 million vs. estimate DKK 982 million.
- • Q4 EBIT DKK 59.9 million
- • Q4 adjusted net income DKK 61.4 million
- • Q4 gross margin 48.2% vs. estimate 47.1%
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin 17.3%
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA DKK 167.8 million vs. estimate DKK 177 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,390-4,520 million vs. consensus DKK 4,475 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 1-4%
- • Macroeconomic conditions have changed dramatically but so far, this has not had any significant effect on our business, and we've had a good start to the year, Matas said
