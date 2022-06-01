DJ Bühler Networking Days 2022: from insects, pulses, and bioprocessing to upcycling, e-mobility, and zero emissions

Invitation: Accelerating sustainable impact together

We cordially invite you to join us for the Bühler Networking Days 2022 on June 27-28, 2022, in Uzwil, Switzerland. The event, which brings together about 800 industry decision makers, researchers, and start-ups from the food, feed, and mobility sectors, is built around answering the fundamental questions: how can we ensure sustainable living and business within the boundaries of our planet? What technologies and solutions in the food, feed, and mobility systems do we need now to mitigate and master the global challenges of climate change, loss of biodiversity, poverty, and inequality? In inspiring keynote presentations, specific media briefing sessions, panel discussions, and one-on-one interviews, we will showcase how industry can succeed in achieving transformation. For you, as a media professional, this event is a unique opportunity to spend two days and leave with 10 or even more stories in your notebook which range from insects, pulses, and bioprocessing to upcycling, e-mobility, and zero emissions.

Highlights from the media program are as follows: . Keynote speeches (selection)? Christian Klein, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE - Peter Bakker, President and CEO of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) - Christoph Gebald, co-CEO of Climeworks . Media Briefings? Tour to the new Insect Technology Center - Balancing food supply and nature - Bioprocessing for the food of the future - Plant-based and cultured meat - Climate change: on the way to zero carbon emission in the food and feed systems - The future of plant-building in Milling - Technologies behind e-mobility - Discussion session with CEO Stefan Scheiber and CTO Ian Roberts . Interviews (optional, to be set up individually)

Join us for the Bühler Networking Days 2022. Register now! When: Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28, 2022 Where: Bühler Group headquarters, Gupfenstrasse 5, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland Registration link: Registration for the Bühler Networking Days 2022 (This invitation is only for the members of the press) Passcode: MediaNwd22 Learn more about the Networking Days here.

About Bühler Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers' value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.

Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries.

