Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2QHYQ ISIN: SE0014956819 Ticker-Symbol: 6XXH 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:03 Uhr
1,312 Euro
-0,008
-0,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 08:41
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (270/22)

As from June 2, 2022, Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB will be traded on First
North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short
names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: 

Short name   SFAST    
---------------------------
ISIN code   SE0014956819
---------------------------
Order book ID 209426   
---------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.