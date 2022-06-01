Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB will move from First North Growth Market to First North Premier Growth Market (270/22)

As from June 2, 2022, Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Please note that there are no changes of short names, ISIN codes or order book IDs, see below: Short name SFAST --------------------------- ISIN code SE0014956819 --------------------------- Order book ID 209426 --------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.