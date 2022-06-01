- (PLX AI) - AkzoNobel to acquire African paints and coatings activities from Kansai Paint.
- • Present in 12 countries in Africa, Kansai Paint has regional consolidated revenue of around EUR 280 million
- • Acquiring Kansai Paint's activities in the region will help us to further expand our paints and coatings business in Africa and provide a strong platform for future growth," says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker
- • Completion, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected during the course of 2023
