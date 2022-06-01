KELLER GROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

Keller Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 5.6.1R, Keller Group plc (the "Company") advises that, as at 31 May 2022, the total issued share capital of the Company consisted of 73,099,735 ordinary shares of 10p each, of which 328,954 shares were held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company's ordinary shares is 72,770,781.

The above number of 72,770,781 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's DGTR.

Additional information in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 (Total number of voting rights and capital)

Enquiries:

Jamie Dearsley

Company Secretarial Trainee

+44 7824 584 151