Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
01.06.22
09:02 Uhr
1,690 Euro
-0,021
-1,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6771,68309:49
1,6801,68109:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2022 | 09:05
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: DNO Completes Partial Redemption of Bond Loan

Oslo, 1 June 2022 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, yesterday completed a USD 200 million partial call option redemption of its ISIN NO 0010852643 bond loan as referenced in the Company's 11 May 2022 stock exchange announcement.

Following this partial redemption and cancellation of USD 23,841,000 bonds previously acquired owned by the Company, the total amount outstanding under the bond loan is USD 176,159,000.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.