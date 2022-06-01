

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L), on Wednesday, reported H1 profit before taxation of £32.7 million compared to £14.4 million last year.



Profit after taxation was £26.6 million versus £14.4 million reported a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings rose to 20.6p from 11.1p in the prior year period.



Adjusted profit before taxation was £34.6 million, up from £18.7 million reported last year. Adjusted profit after taxation totaled £28.6 million versus £15.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021.



Adjusted earnings per share was 21.5p per share compared to 11.8p per share earned in the same period of last year.



Revenue for the period amounted to £88.6 million, higher than the previous year's revenue of £60.6 million.







