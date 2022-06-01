

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany retail turnover declined more than expected in April due to a record fall in food sales, data released by Destatis showed on Wednesday.



Retail turnover decreased 5.4 percent on a monthly basis in April, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in March. Sales were forecast to drop marginally by 0.2 percent.



Turnover reached the lowest level since February 2021.



Food turnover decreased 7.7 percent on a monthly basis, which was the biggest fall since the series began in 1994. At the same time, non-food sales dropped 4.4 percent.



Year-on-year, retail sales dropped by real 0.4 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 4.0 percent. Sales were up 6.2 percent in nominal terms.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de