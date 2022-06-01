DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMG LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 31-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.88
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1490462
CODE: SEMG LN
ISIN: LU1900066033
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 165372 EQS News ID: 1365783 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 01, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)