COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Heraeus Finance EUR500mil 5yr

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

01 June 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Heraeus Finance GmbH

EUR 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 09 June 2027

Standalone documentation.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Heraeus Finance GmbH Guarantor (if any): Heraeus Holding GmbH Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 (no grow) Description: EUR 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 09 June 2027 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: Payment date 09 June 2022, denoms 100k+100k, listing Euro MTF Luxembourg, Expected Rating Baa1 (Moody's) / BBB+(S&P) Stabilisation: Stabilisation coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank AG

ING Bank NV

UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01 June 2022 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

END