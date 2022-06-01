Wasserman: WASSERMAN ACQUIRES ESPORTIF; LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER RUGBY DIVISION: 'WASSERMAN RUGBY'

Wasserman Expands Industry-Leading Sports Talent Representation Practice

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sports, music, and entertainment agency Wasserman has acquired Esportif and launched their first-ever rugby division, which will be re-branded and operate as 'Wasserman Rugby' effective immediately, announced today by Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Fahri Ecvet. Esportif, now Wasserman Rugby, is widely-regarded as the global authority in their sport, and will continue to deliver the knowledge and innovation to maximise potential for all clients, whilst also incorporating their career and life ambitions.

Ryan Constable, Craig Innes, Rhys Parsons, Duncan Sandlant, Bruce Sharrock, and Mark Spoors and their team of over 40 executives and agents, will join Wasserman, effective immediately.

Wasserman Rugby will continue to operate globally, stretching worldwide from the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Australia, Argentina, Italy, and Japan, to other regions where rugby is growing substantially. Some of the biggest names in the sport comprise the talent roster, including active players and coaches alike, such as Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Alun Wyn Jones, Richie Mo'unga, Gregor Townsend, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Taniela Tupou.

"The launch of Wasserman Rugby is another milestone in Wasserman's strategic global growth," said Ecvet. "Wasserman Rugby offers the most comprehensive service to clients in the sport, and that's a credit to what Ryan, Craig, Rhys, Duncan, Bruce, Mark, and their entire team have built over the last decade-plus. Their work is renowned and respected, and their approach to the sports and entertainment world matches the culture of Wasserman, and will complement our other industry-leading talent representation practices."

Executive Vice Presidents and Managing Directors Constable, Innes, Parsons, Sandlant, Sharrock, and Spoors said: "We are delighted to be expanding our rugby division by joining the team at Wasserman. The acquisition is huge for us and offers an exciting opening for growth in the rugby industry. It enables us to accelerate our ability to offer our clients much more of a holistic service and will strengthen our existing practices and expand our expertise to current and future clients. We are excited about the platform this will provide for rugby players to take their place alongside other Wasserman global superstar athletes & artists on the world stage."

This footprint expands Wasserman's presence in over 30 locations globally, and further strengthens the most comprehensive global footprint of any sports, music, and entertainment agency.

Throughout its 20-year history, Wasserman has deliberately and strategically grown its worldwide presence through both targeted acquisitions and organic growth, establishing itself as one of the world's leading companies in the areas of sports and music talent representation, and brands and properties consultancy.

About Wasserman

Wasserman is a partner to the world's most iconic sports figures, musical artists, brands and properties in their endeavors across sports, entertainment and culture. Our purpose is to transform and advance brands, businesses and careers, empowering clients to create culture and impact audiences.

Wasserman's elite talent representation practice encompasses athletes, broadcasters, coaches, sport executives and influencers who play integral roles across every major global sport, spanning six continents.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828229/Wasserman_Rugby.jpg