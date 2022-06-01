Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 10:22
PMB-Alcen; FLASHKNiFE Consortium: PMB Announces EIT Health Supported FLASHKNiFE Consortium Towards the Clinical Application of FLASH Radiation Therapy

PEYNIER, France, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMB announces the launch of the FLASHKNiFE Consortium, supported by the European Institute of Innovation & Technology for Health (EIT Health). This European public-private partnership aims at advancing radiation therapy by introducing a new radiotherapy device into clinical practice.