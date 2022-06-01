

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final manufacturing PMI for May. Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the euro.



The pound was worth 162.97 against the yen, 1.2092 against the franc, 0.8518 against the euro and 1.2593 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.







