Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 171.406

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5351996

CODE: MTXX LN

ISIN: LU1650490474

