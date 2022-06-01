DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 31-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.109

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 508685

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 165428 EQS News ID: 1365937 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

