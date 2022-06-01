Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Hexatronic Group AB (95/10)

Referring to the bulletin from Hexatronic Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 5 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 2, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: HTRO Terms: Split: 5:1 Current ISIN: SE0002367797 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 1, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0018040677 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 2, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.