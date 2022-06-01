Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: A1W96B ISIN: SE0002367797 
Tradegate
31.05.22
13:06 Uhr
42,200 Euro
-0,130
-0,31 %
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Hexatronic Group AB (95/10)

Referring to the bulletin from Hexatronic Group AB's annual general meeting,
held on 5 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock
split in relations 5:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Jun 2, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 HTRO    
Terms:                    Split: 5:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0002367797
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 1, 2022 
New ISIN code:                SE0018040677
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 2, 2022 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
