DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (ICEU2) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2022 / 10:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 31/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.7596

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22960333

CODE: ICEU2

ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ICEU2 Sequence No.: 165521 EQS News ID: 1366133 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

