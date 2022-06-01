Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
01.06.2022 | 11:04
The PR Academy MENA: Reimagining the world: Spacee, American University of Ras Al Khaimah held The Importance of Artificial Intelligence seminar

The seminar saught to highlight to students the impact of AI across sectors

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of knowledge and experience sharing, Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions for retailers and consumer brands, announced today that its CEO, HE Skip Howard, held The Importance of Artificial Intelligence seminar at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), a public non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education delivering an integrated American-style, undergraduate and graduate education.