Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 11:10
60 Leser
Dechert LLP: Dechert's Insight: The Evolving Global Foreign Direct Investment and National Security Review Landscape

LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert has published The Evolving Global Foreign Direct Investment and National Security Review Landscape, which surveys the rapidly evolving national security and FDI review landscape around the world.

Dechert logo

Not only have new FDI regimes proliferated, but also there has been a tightening of existing regimes with an ever-growing number of market sectors viewed as strategically important and thus subject to heightened scrutiny.

These trendlines have converged with a surge in global dealmaking, adding to regulatory complexity and resulting in a growing list of deals that need to navigate potential FDI and national security concerns.

It is thus more important than ever to evaluate FDI screening risks early in the due diligence process, giving careful consideration to the risks and threats posed by buyers, investors and targets and to potential substantive (mitigation conditions) and procedural (timing) implications.

Dechert regularly advises foreign and domestic entities through the FDI review process, helping them determine if they should bring a transaction before the review body, consider the political and policy considerations that may arise, assemble the required information for a filing, and then (as necessary) negotiate with the review body in a manner that minimizes both delay and the imposition of conditions that might threaten the transaction.

Read The Evolving Global Foreign Direct Investment and National Security Review Landscape.

About Dechert

Dechert is a leading global law firm with 22 offices around the world. The firm advises on matters and transactions of the greatest complexity, bringing energy, creativity and efficient management of legal issues to deliver commercial and practical advice for clients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675243/Dechert_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
