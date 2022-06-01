On May 27, the Vaper Expo UK was successfully held in Birmingham. 1000+ international vaping brands attended the exhibition, with more than 100k professional visitors. The exhibition lasted for 3 days. On the second day of the exhibition, Vapouround, the world's leading media in the electronic atomization industry, announced the Vapouround Awards 2022 winners. With its innovative and upgraded electronic atomization technology and good brand reputation, ZOVOO won the first place in the heavyweight Award Best New Comer.

As an Oscar in the field of electronic atomization, Vapouround Awards is the global annual award of the industry established by Vapouround Magazine, which is the most authoritative and influential media within the industry. ZOVOO won the Best New Comer of the year, which was jointly voted by Vapouround, media reporters, dealers and consumers. It was the result of a comprehensive evaluation of the brand's global market influence, global market share, technological innovation, product end consumer praise and other important indicators. It is an authoritative certification of its excellent brand influence and diversified product layout.

Innovative technology leads industry development

ZOVOO's parent company has launched a new and upgraded GENE TREE technology and product application to further improve the reduction degree of ceramic cores, increase the life-cycle of ceramic cores, and bring natural and pleasant atomization experience to users. ZOVOO disposable products will be equipped with GENE TREE ceramic technology, which will give products features such as no attenuation, large number of puffs, high reduction and more reliability. It will lead to changes in product categories in the industry and a huge improvement in user experience, which is bound to become a milestone in the development of the industry.

Global layout, aspiring to be a brand benchmark

As a brand-new vaping brand, ZOVOO was highly praised by the industry as soon as it was launched at the end of 2021. Its mission and responsibility is not only to build a Chinese atomization brand with technical advantages, but also to set a benchmark and reshape the ecology of the industry. In the future, ZOVOO will be driven by the value of long-term doctrine, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, supply chain and other fields, and boost the innovation, transformation and development of the electronic atomization industry.

Users focus, creating a new ecology of atomization

ZOVOO adheres to the concept of "user-focus", continuously focuses on multi-dimensional fields such as scientific and technological innovation, brand innovation and product innovation, meets the needs of users at all levels, and continues to lead the upgrading of user experience value. ZOVOO takes "By your side" as the brand slogan, and pays more attention to the sensory experience of users in the process of use.

The product team said that they would continue to make breakthroughs and innovations, and continuously launch more intelligent and forward-looking electronic atomization products to provide better atomization experience for users around the world!

Who is ZOVOO?

ZOVOO, as a brand-new prefilled vape brand, was highly appraised by the industry as soon as it was launched at the end of 2021. So far, it has a complete product line that covers the user's using scenarios. ZOVOO takes affinity and vitality as the main tone of the brand, focusing on the needs of urban fashion users. Currently, ZOVOO's products are sold in more than 70 countries and regions in North America, Europe and Asia. ZOVOO will pursue long-term value and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, and supply chain, and promote the innovation and development of the vape industry. For more information, please visit https://www.izovoo.com/, and follow our Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Warning: This product may be used in conjunction with e-liquids containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

