Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
01.06.2022 | 12:05
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS



AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS2173253407
Coupon, spread1.288
Maturity2025-05-13
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameHEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
IsinXS2269194572
Coupon, spread0.35
Maturity2023-12-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinSE0010599183
Coupon, spread1.265
Maturity2023-12-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameVASAKRONAN AB
IsinXS2391917205
Coupon, spread0.470
Maturity2025-03-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameESSITY AB
IsinXS2355204608
Coupon, spread0.500
Maturity2025-01-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2297918349
Coupon, spread0.581
Maturity2023-11-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM2.45
Lowest accepted yield, DM2.45
Highest yield, DM2.45
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2382157571
Coupon, spread0.542
Maturity2024-09-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-
AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameELECTROLUX AB
IsinXS2152294679
Coupon, spread1.995
Maturity2023-04-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-06-01
NameELECTROLUX AB
IsinXS1969611943
Coupon, spread1.103
Maturity2024-03-27
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.