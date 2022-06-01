Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|HEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
|Isin
|XS2173253407
|Coupon, spread
|1.288
|Maturity
|2025-05-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|HEMSO FASTIGHETS AB
|Isin
|XS2269194572
|Coupon, spread
|0.35
|Maturity
|2023-12-07
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|SE0010599183
|Coupon, spread
|1.265
|Maturity
|2023-12-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|VASAKRONAN AB
|Isin
|XS2391917205
|Coupon, spread
|0.470
|Maturity
|2025-03-28
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|ESSITY AB
|Isin
|XS2355204608
|Coupon, spread
|0.500
|Maturity
|2025-01-17
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2297918349
|Coupon, spread
|0.581
|Maturity
|2023-11-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|2.45
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|2.45
|Highest yield, DM
|2.45
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2382157571
|Coupon, spread
|0.542
|Maturity
|2024-09-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|ELECTROLUX AB
|Isin
|XS2152294679
|Coupon, spread
|1.995
|Maturity
|2023-04-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2022-06-01
|Name
|ELECTROLUX AB
|Isin
|XS1969611943
|Coupon, spread
|1.103
|Maturity
|2024-03-27
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de