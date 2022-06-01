Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
01.06.2022 | 12:52
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 1

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement by the Company on 5 May 2022, that valid requests had been received by the Company for 6,049,458 ordinary shares to be redeemed at the 31 May 2022 Redemption Point, all of these shares will be redeemed and cancelled by the Company.

The calculated Redemption Price is 110.36 pence per share, being the cum income net asset value at close of business on 30 May 2022. All shareholders who validly applied to have shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per share. It is expected that despatch of payments in respect of the valid redemption requests will be made on or around 16 June 2022.

Following this redemption, with effect from 16 June 2022 the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company will be as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareVoting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p355,870,6471355,870,6470355,870,647

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 June 2022

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc
Gervais Williamsgervais.williams@premiermiton.com01483 306090
Martin Turnermartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire Longclaire.long@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

