NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 May 2022 were: 666.45p Capital only 672.58p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 76,170 ordinary shares on 31st May 2022, the Company has 102,615,194 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 594,670 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.