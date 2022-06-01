Presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 3:00 PM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - UGE International Ltd. (OTC: UGEIF) (TSXV: OSS), a leader in the commercial and community solar sector, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 3:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. CEO Nick Blitterswyk will be giving the presentation and host investor meetings throughout the event.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. Nick and the team at UGE have worked extremely hard to build out their business, and many members of our community are excited to have them back at the presenter circle, once again," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"UGE International project backlog has scaled significantly, growing from 70MW in Q1 2021 to 173MW as of last week," said UGE CEO, Nick Blitterswyk. "We are well on pace to exceed our 2024 goal of 100MW in operating assets; we have power offtake agreements that include Bloomberg and T-Mobile; and our pipeline of opportunities continues to grow across the U.S. I look forward to sharing this and more with investors at the LD Micro Invitational."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th PT

Time: 3:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

investors@ugei.com

