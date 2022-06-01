Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
01.06.2022 | 13:28
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 1

01 June 2022

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of
Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date - 02/03/2023

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31st May 2022 consists of the following:

  • 28,922,078 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 19,281,385 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 48,203,463.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001

