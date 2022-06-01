Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSEt: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 2:30pm EST on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, via teleconference. The formal part of the Meeting will be followed by a brief presentation and a question-and-answer period.

Teleconference & Webcast Details for Aurania's Annual Meeting

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 2:30pm EST

To join the webcast, click on this URL just prior to the event:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/aurania2022asgm.html

To listen via the teleconference or to participate in the question period, please refer to the dial-in numbers below:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

UK & Europe Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Callers are asked to dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the call. Please use the teleconference line to participate in the question period.

Proxy Voting Deadline

The teleconference is for listening to the proceedings of the Meeting only. To ensure your vote is counted, please cast your vote prior to Monday, June 6th, 2022, at 11:00am EST as per the details in your form of proxy. Meeting materials can be found on Aurania's website under the Annual General Meeting tab. An audio replay of the Meeting will be available on Aurania's website after June 8th for those shareholders who cannot attend the live webcast and conference call.

Q1 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

Aurania's financial statements and MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2022, are now available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

