Langhorne, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) (NASDAQ: NXGLW) ("NEXGEL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, announced that Adam Levy, CEO, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XII being held on June 7 - 9 at the Four Seasons Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA.

Mr. Levy is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:30AM Pacific Daylight Time and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with NEXGEL, please contact your LD Micro representative or send an email to NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

NEXGEL LD Micro Invitational XII Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 10:30AM - 10:55AM Pacific Daylight Time

Webcast Registration: HERE

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. Alongside its strategic partners, NEXGEL has formulated more than 200 different combinations to bring natural ingredients to gentle skin patches that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

valter@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:

Raquel Cona

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1204

rcona@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126059