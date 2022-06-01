Company expands its Secure Connectivity as a Service with further MultiTech capabilities and addresses critical IT needs with new intuitive single pane management tool

ngena, the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a service company, today launched the general availability of .connect and the expansion of its MultiTech capabilities. .connect is a vendor agnostic and integrated platform that automates processes and provides unique user experiences via a single pane of glass throughout the whole service life cycle of an enterprise network.

.connect is an intuitive management tool for ngena's Secure Connectivity as a Service that allows ngena partners to choose the best SD-WAN and SASE solution for their business. It simplifies the process for IT teams by putting everything on one platform, with its vendor agnostic capability removing the need for the customer to become an expert on multiple technology platforms.

The MultiTech platform expansion also provides ngena customers with access to leading technology providers such as Cisco, Fortinet, Alkira and Zscaler. Expanding MultiTech capabilities on ngena's global connectivity platform provides its partners access to an additional SD-WAN and SASE stack. It allows ngena partners to select the best fitting solution to meet customer network requirements via .connect as part of their Secure Connectivity as a Service and corresponding technologies. MultiTech is the consequent answer for the increasingly diverse market- and segment-specific requirements, where the task is to build a modern enterprise network prepared for the cloud era.

"The world is constantly changing and IT teams need to be at the forefront to keep up with shifting businesses," said Bart de Graaff, CEO, ngena. ".connect provides customers with everything they need for an easier, stress-free way to manage their networks from selection to operation, creating the ability to adapt with agility and efficiency. Think of it as a one-stop-shop solution for management and deployment providing IT teams with a seamless experience."

.connect simplifies setting up enterprise networks from initial design and pricing to order, fulfillment and hand-over to operate, where the users can seamlessly monitor and manage the progress of each individual project and network.

According to a recent report by ngena, IT leaders and team members believe their teams could have been better prepared for the swift change in the workforce with better communication tools, stronger network security, stronger network connection to VPN, and faster remote deployments.

The .connect solution provides an end-to-end simplified solution for all ngena customers by enabling them to:

Get a quote in a matter of minutes on a global scale instead of the traditionally complex, lengthy process that may take weeks or even months.

Leverage guided configuration for services and minimize the need for having deep knowledge in multiple domains.

Take care of fulfillment, deployment and logistics, providing full visibility into every phase. With the built-in zero touch deployment engine, customer premises equipment (CPEs) are automatically configured, and in a matter of minutes become part of the SD-WAN network.

Access the proactive monitoring system to ensure that secure connectivity services are always up and running. It also allows issues such as network degradations to be reported in a timely manner to guarantee that the global SLAs requirements are always met and to stay ahead of potential network outages.

The .connect solution provides fulfillment, deployment and logistics of connectivity services giving customers full visibility into every phase of the network experience, addressing a lack of visibility that 77% of IT team respondents experienced as the workplace changed. It is the centralized solution for selecting, enhancing, deploying and operating next generation secure connectivity as a service on a global scale.

For more information on .connect, please visit https://www.ngena.net/.

About ngena

ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company and the first to offer pre-built Cisco Viptela and Meraki configurations for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Connectivity Platform as a Service. ngena's solution utilizes cutting-edge technology that helps clients provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide.

ngena is a global company with business operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit: www.ngena.net.

