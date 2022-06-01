Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, is pleased to announce that, further to its earnings press release for the First Quarter of 2022, dated May 30, 2022, it has obtained a waiver from its lender.

As at March 31, 2022, the Company's term-loan facility had a principal balance outstanding of USD $2,353,106. The Company is required to comply with certain covenants, terms, and conditions, including certain non-IFRS measures, under the term loan facility. This includes a covenant that requires the Company to maintain, on a rolling four-quarter basis, a minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of not less than 1.20:1.00 and an Interest-Bearing Debt to EBITDA ratio of no more than 2.75 times between May 21, 2021, and December 31, 2022. The Company was not in compliance with these covenants as at March 31, 2022.

The lender has granted the Company a waiver, in respect of these covenant breaches, for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022. The Company will continue to work actively on amending the terms of the loan facility, including obtaining additional waiver(s) of the covenant violations, if required, on a prospective basis.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based solution that incorporates production services, traffic, clearance, delivery, analytics, and secure API integration for the industries various video and audio work-flow challenges.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

