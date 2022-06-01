Traders News Source Interviews Sam Ataya CEO of Western Magnesium Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Western Magnesium Corporation. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Sam Ataya CEO of Western Magnesium Corporation.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Sam Ataya CEO of Western Magnesium Corporation, (TSXV:WMG.V); (OTC:MLYF); (Frankfurt-3WM). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/interview-mlyf/





Director, CEO

Sam Ataya

Sam Ataya has been serving on the Board of Directors for three years. He is currently the Executive President and Chief Executive Officer at Western Magnesium Corporation. Mr. Ataya has more than 25 years of proven record with key strengths in demonstrating "big picture" approaches toward project management that require long term strategic planning and operational management. His ability to manage multi-faceted projects through team leadership has led him through operational turnarounds, management changes, and the ability to mobilize resources to achieve the wanted results from strategic planning and analysis.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers Sam's vision for growth, financing for operations, plans to develop raw material sourcing and much more.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated, costly, and highly polluting production processes, Western Magnesium intends to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/interview-mlyf/

