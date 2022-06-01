Greenlink International, Inc: Greenlink Opens Up About the Future of Suncliff

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Today, Greenlink (OTC PINK:WSHE) Greenlink International released a shareholder update with plans to leverage the success of their flagship brand Suncliff to build strategic partnerships and deploy a national social media marketing campaign.

Greenlink's CEO, Jake George takes shareholders on a virtual tour of the company's strategic moves including; a proposed name change, ticker symbol update, product launches and an aggressive growth strategy.

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

