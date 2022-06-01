Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: A2N9D9 ISIN: US60770K1079 
Tradegate
01.06.22
15:22 Uhr
136,20 Euro
+0,96
+0,71 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
Moderna, Inc.: Moderna to Present at Upcoming Conferences in June 2022

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 3:00 p.m. ET
  • 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 14th at 12:20 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both ground-breaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: ModernaTX, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703434/Moderna-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Conferences-in-June-2022

