Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DL7E ISIN: US88338N2062 Ticker-Symbol: 29TA 
Tradegate
01.06.22
14:02 Uhr
9,501 Euro
+0,260
+2,81 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
THERAPEUTICSMD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERAPEUTICSMD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1929,42014:24
9,1929,42014:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL
BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL INC3,220+11,03 %
CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC4,736-18,85 %
JANONE INC3,708+6,00 %
THERAPEUTICSMD INC9,501+2,81 %
TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP3,000+32,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.