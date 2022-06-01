Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, June 1
1 June 2022
FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GPI72
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.
During the month of May 2022, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.
No ordinary shares were issued.
As at 31 May 2022, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 6,334,801 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is 129,826,894.
The above figure (129,826,894) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japan Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846