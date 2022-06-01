Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
01.06.22
13:01 Uhr
8,550 Euro
-0,350
-3,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6509,15014:41
Dow Jones News
01.06.2022 | 14:37
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website - Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website - Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website - Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable 01-Jun-2022 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website: Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable.

On May 26, 2022, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") carried out the analytical procedures stipulated by the regulation and updated information on Halyk Bank. The ratings of Halyk Bank have been reaffirmed at BB+/B, the outlook is Stable.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,718.8bn as at 31 March 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 588 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

- ENDS-

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  165575 
EQS News ID:  1366387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2022 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.