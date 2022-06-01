DJ JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website - Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable

S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has updated information on its regulatory disclosure website: Halyk Bank's ratings have remained at BB+/B, kzAA, outlook Stable.

On May 26, 2022, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") carried out the analytical procedures stipulated by the regulation and updated information on Halyk Bank. The ratings of Halyk Bank have been reaffirmed at BB+/B, the outlook is Stable.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 12,718.8bn as at 31 March 2022, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender.

The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 588 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Halyk Bank +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kassenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 727 330 16 77 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

