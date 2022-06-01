Listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 1, 2022 to list BluOr Bank AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of June 2, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name BluOr Bank AS Issuer's short name BORA Securities ISIN code LV0000802569 Securities maturity date 01.06.2029 Nominal value of one security 1 000 Number of listed securities 4 855 Fixed annual coupon rate 7.00 Coupon payments Four times a year, on each September 1, December 1, March 1, June 1 Orderbook short name BORA070029A BluOr Bank AS Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the announcements here and here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.