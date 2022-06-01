Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
01.06.2022 | 14:53
Listing of BluOr Bank AS bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 1, 2022 to list BluOr Bank AS bonds on Baltic Bond
list as of June 2, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       BluOr Bank AS                  
Issuer's short name      BORA                      
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802569                  
Securities maturity date    01.06.2029                   
Nominal value of one security 1 000                      
Number of listed securities  4 855                      
Fixed annual coupon rate    7.00                      
Coupon payments        Four times a year,               
                on each September 1, December 1, March 1, June 1
Orderbook short name      BORA070029A                   

BluOr Bank AS Prospectus and Final Terms of issue are available in the
announcements here and here. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
