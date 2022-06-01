Matillion Launches Expanded Partner Network to Accelerate Modern Data Analytics for Enterprises

Global partner program empowers system integrators and technology partners to exceed customer needs and fuel data-driven insights

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading cloud data integration platform, today unveiled its upgraded Matillion Partner Network , now enhanced with new tiers, increased incentives, and features to better support its partners as they meet the modern data analytics requirements of organizations across the globe.

The expanded program welcomes system integrators (SIs), consultants, and technology partners into Matillion's partner ecosystem to aid in the development of new partner-led solutions and foster a unified community of collaboration. With a highly customizable program, Matillion provides partners with the tools they need to help customers succeed while leveraging Matillion's easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform into their suite of existing offerings. Partners can use the network and resources to enable organizations to remain competitive and capture and transform their data into actionable assets.

"Customer-centricity and success are the ultimate goals for every organization that we work with. The Matillion Partner Network is committed to enabling, supporting, and rewarding the critical work our partners do to help their clients succeed," said Josh Lewis, VP of global channels and alliances at Matillion. "By participating in the program, Matillion partners are able to empower their customers with a modern enterprise data stack to help them scale data analytics projects. Our platform integrates with cloud technology as the integral layer that helps businesses meet increasing data demands, providing our partners with industry-leading solutions for their clients."

The newly enhanced global program arms partners with new analytics and collaboration opportunities through flexible access to a wider ecosystem of organizations. The program is designed to encourage those within the network to work together to help customers leverage the modern enterprise data stack when solving today's analytics challenges.

"Matillion and Snowflake represent the modern enterprise data stack, enabling companies to consolidate and transform their most critical data on the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Colleen Kapase, SVP of Worldwide Partner and Alliances at Snowflake. "Together we are helping our organizations accelerate the delivery of critical data insights to meet the needs of data teams."

"We strive to build world-class partnerships on a shared path of equality, desire, and customer obsession. From streamlining supply chains to curing cancer, data is the key to a better future," said Jeff Rummel, global alliances director at Slalom. "We partner with Matillion because their platform ensures consistent, reliable access to data for our clients. Our joint goal is to translate data into real-world results."

The Matillion Partner Network offers key benefits, depending on partnership tier, including:

Best-in-class solutions to meet customers' needs with easy-to-use cloud-native data integration and transformation capabilities

Access to the partner portal , equipped with Matillion brand assets, partner-ready campaigns, and sales and marketing materials.

, equipped with Matillion brand assets, partner-ready campaigns, and sales and marketing materials. Collaboration with a Matillion partner account manager to assist with the development of joint go-to-market plans.

Increased sales incentives, marketing opportunities, and support resources

Access to comprehensive technical training and support including no-cost certifications

To learn more about the Matillion Partner Network, visit https://partners.matillion.com/ .

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com .

