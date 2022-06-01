Technology partners enable integration

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced the next generation of converged ultra low latency, highly programmable 7130 Series systems designed for demanding in-network applications. The new systems improve customer agility while consolidating multiple devices that reduce complexity, power and costs.

Integrating full-featured, programmable switching silicon from industry-leading partners with ultra low latency Layer 1 and highly scalable FPGAs on a single platform allows financial market participants to compose multiple trading logic elements in highly scalable, low latency switching fabrics.

The expanded 7130 Series of low latency programmable switches includes two new models that integrate full-featured L2/3 switching and open programmability with high performance L1 connectivity. They both run Arista EOS and integrate with CloudVision, supporting the broad range of switching, routing, DANZ monitoring and programmability across Arista's extensive portfolio.

"Cboe is one of the world's largest global market infrastructure providers and delivers leading-edge technology that powers markets and serves investors around the globe," said Curt Schumacher, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure at Cboe Global Markets. "As we continue to invest in our infrastructure to drive our ongoing expansion into new markets and regions globally, we expect Arista's solutions will provide new ways to further enhance application performance and scale, without compromising on efficiency, in our business."

Key Features:

Reduces network latency to support the increasing demands of financial trading solutions

Dynamically composes key FPGA, networking and software applications within a single tier to increase application performance and reduce complexity

Consolidates servers, network and FPGA devices to reduce footprint, power and cost

Scales out applications to support larger numbers of clients, venues or data streams

The 7130LBR Series are 96 port systems combining the ultra low latency Layer 1 X-Point with two high performance FPGAs, Broadcom Jericho2 switching silicon, a powerful CPU and precision timing hardware, enabling consolidation of network, server and custom FPGA applications into a highly compact form factor. Compared to traditional multi-box approaches, the 7130LBR reduces device and network hop count, cabling, power and cost while providing orders of magnitude density and latency improvements through co-location of these key components.

Supporting dynamic reconfigurability, the robust features of Arista's R series, a portfolio of 7130 FPGA applications from Arista and its partners and a comprehensive FPGA Development Kit, customers can mix and match Arista applications with their bespoke processing without resorting to slow connections to external devices. In addition, two high-grade AMD/Xilinx FPGAs can be combined to perform complex data processing tasks or deployed in parallel enabling independent functions and live prestaging of new applications with seamless switch-over.

The 7130B Series provides high density Layer 1 fabric combined with a full-featured, high-radix Intel Tofino L2/3 switch. Providing over 2.5x the Layer 1 connectivity of existing solutions with 256 interfaces using high-density QSFP-DD connectors, hundreds of devices can be interconnected to provide thousands of edge ports and hundreds of FPGAs with minimal latency impact. In addition, the 7130B sophisticated P4 programmable packet processing enables customized packet handling, filtering and statistics as well as Arista's advanced pipeline profiles for scalable address translation, tunneling and load balancing.

Together, the 7130LBR and 7130B enable a new dimension of composability, performance and scale for high performance FPGA-native applications for Financial Services, Network Monitoring, Government and Broadcast applications.

Application Partnerships

These next generation 7130 platforms offer compatibility with Arista's portfolio of FPGA applications, including the market-leading solutions for finance such as MetaMux and ExchangeApp, as well as high-capacity traffic capture and pico-second accurate timestamping with MetaWatch.

Integrated high performance switching silicon leverages the rich capability of EOS, including the switching and routing suite, packet broker capabilities of DANZ for network monitoring and the P4 applications for the Tofino packet processor.

For developers, Arista's EOS provides a mature programming environment with a rich API, FDK, and SDK and full support for AMD/Xilinx's Vitis Unified Software Platform, Enyx's nxFramework and Intel's P4 Studio for Tofino.

The comprehensive combination of processing capabilities ensures the next generation 7130 family is an ideal fit for applications that currently require separate dedicated appliances or server-hosted processing modules in finance, government, broadcast media and beyond.

Availability

The new additions to the 7130 Series are fully integrated with Arista EOS and CloudVision for consistency in day-to-day operations. They are packaged with a comprehensive FDK to support custom application development. Customer testing is currently in progress, with general availability in Q4 2022.

To learn more about the 7130 Series, join us for a webinar on June 30, 2022. Register here.

Read more about this announcement in VP of Product Management and Cloud, Martin Hull's blog here.

About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision, NetDL and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

