Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11099 ISIN: US0404131064 Ticker-Symbol: 117 
Tradegate
01.06.22
16:33 Uhr
96,18 Euro
+0,91
+0,96 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,6196,0616:47
95,6996,0316:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS
ARISTA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARISTA NETWORKS INC96,18+0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.