In-Vivo Micro Computed Tomography to Account for over 3/4th of the global Market throughout the Analysis Period, States Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micro Computed Tomography Market revenues were estimated at US$ 190.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 608.7 Mn. In-Vivo Micro Computed Tomography to Register an Absolute Dollar Opportunity of US$ 346 Mn.

The global prevalence of a variety of ailments has prompted governments to increase their research and development spending. Several healthcare providers are increasing their R&D investment in order to develop more advanced Micro Computed Tomography systems and tools, which will aid market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, increased R&D spending by various companies across a variety of industries is expected to boost demand for Micro Computed Tomography around the world.

Micro-CT scanning renders monochromatic X-rays that are largely parallel with high flux that permits rapid scanning and large datasets. This research also exhibits high spatial resolution, high bone and lung sensitivity, economical price, and short scan time.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, leading in a decrease in imaging device output as well as delays in micro-CT machine import and export, causing significant economic disruption. Now that the lockdown limitations have been lifted, the market is gradually returning to normalcy. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the tiny computed tomography market, as imaging device production has reduced.

The installation of numerous limitations on a commercial domain, such as a restricted workforce, a temporary prohibition on production units, and imports and exports, has impeded the micro computed tomography market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Micro Computed Tomography Market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 209.9 Mn by 2022.

by 2022. The Life Sciences segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 14.6% during the forecast period.

United States is expected to remain the most dominant country with absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 149.2 Mn .

is expected to remain the most dominant country with absolute dollar growth opportunity of . The market in Japan is set to experience the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

"With the evolution of high resolution micro-computed tomography systems, the market is expected to witness significant spurt in the coming decade" comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Leading Companies Profiled in Micro Computed Tomography Market are

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zeiss

Neoscan

Sanying Precision Instruments Co. Ltd.

North Star Imaging Inc.

SCANCO Medical AG

TESCAN

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key competitors have been using various techniques to boost their growth. Some of the key players in Micro Computed Tomography Market include Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zeiss, Neoscan, Sanying Precision Instruments Co. Ltd., North Star Imaging Inc., SCANCO Medical AG, and TESCAN.

In September 2021 , with PerkinElmer's takeover of BioLegend, a leader in the research arena for immunologists, the Company wanted to expand into fast-growing areas of life science like proteogenomics, recombinant proteins, flow cytometry, multiplex assays, magnetic cell sorting, and bioprocessing.

, with PerkinElmer's takeover of BioLegend, a leader in the research arena for immunologists, the Company wanted to expand into fast-growing areas of life science like proteogenomics, recombinant proteins, flow cytometry, multiplex assays, magnetic cell sorting, and bioprocessing. In August 2021 , Tescan announced the introduction of UniTOM HR, which it claims as the first dynamic micro-CT system in the world with sub-micron resolution, along with 3D non-destructive imaging for static studies and high temporal resolution for continuous 4D dynamic CT research.

Market Segments Covered In Micro Computed Tomography Market Analysis

By Product Type:

In-vivo

Ex-vivo

By Application:

Life Sciences

Bones

Dentistry

Plants and Food

Material Science

Geology/Oil and Gas Geology

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Micro Computed Tomography Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. The study reveals extensive growth in Micro Computed Tomography Market in terms of Product Type (In-Vivo, Ex-Vivo), Application (Life Sciences, Bones, Dentistry, Plants and Food, Material Science, Geology) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

