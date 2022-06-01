DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 01-Jun-2022 / 14:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 June 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

As at 31 May 2022, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 142,388,022 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share, excluding 2,357,749 Ordinary shares held in treasury.

As at 31 May 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 142,388,022 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07709 516 048 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 165606 EQS News ID: 1366377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2022 09:22 ET (13:22 GMT)