

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month in the United States and pledging support at the executive level in fighting discrimination.



The proclamation said, 'During Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month, we reflect on the progress we have made as a Nation in the fight for justice, inclusion, and equality while reaffirming our commitment to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad'.



Biden said the proclamation comes at a time the rights of LGBTQI+ Americans are under relentless attack. Members of the LGBTQI+ community - especially people of color and trans people - continue to face discrimination and cruel, persistent efforts to undermine their human rights. An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care. These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain.



All of this compounded has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, and 45 percent of them seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year, according to Biden. He said the Nation must work urgently to address this devastating reality



Biden vowed that his Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice. He condemned the dangerous State laws and bills that target LGBTQI+ youth. He said his administration is commited to helping LGBTQI+ people in America and around the world live free from violence.



He called on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, which will enshrine long overdue civil rights protections and build a better future for all LGBTQI+ Americans.







