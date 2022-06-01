Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H6WY ISIN: KYG7397A1067 Ticker-Symbol: 5RZ 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:07 Uhr
0,299 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RAZER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAZER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00010.05.
PR Newswire
01.06.2022 | 17:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TUMI and Razer Team Up to Debut Limited-Edition Esports-Inspired Bags Dropping June 3rd

NEW YORK and IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, international travel and lifestyle brand, TUMI, has teamed up with Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. Together, they have reimagined TUMI bestsellers as limited-edition gear for gamers. The collaboration leverages TUMI innovation and design excellence and Razer's iconic aesthetic and branding, which is one of the most recognized in the global gaming and esports communities.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.