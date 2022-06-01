DJ Custodian REIT plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

1 June 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 6 June 2022.

Malcolm Cooper has been appointed as independent Director and will join the Company's Audit and Risk, Nominations and ESG Committees. The Board anticipates Malcolm's appointment as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 1 September 2022 following Matthew Thorne's expected retirement at the 31 August 2022 AGM as he enters his ninth year in office.

Malcolm is a qualified accountant and an experienced FTSE 250 company Audit Committee Chair with an extensive background in corporate finance and a wide experience in infrastructure and property.

Malcolm worked with Arthur Andersen and British Gas/BG Group/Lattice before spending 15 years with National Grid with roles including Managing Director of National Grid Property and Global Tax and Treasury Director, and culminated in the successful sale of a majority stake in National Grid's gas distribution business, now known as Cadent Gas.

Malcolm is currently a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group plc, a FTSE 250 UK construction and regeneration business, Chairing its Audit and Responsible Business Committees. He is also Senior Independent Director of MORhomes plc, Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Southern Water Services Limited and Non-Executive Director and Audit and Risk Committee Chair at Local Pensions Partnership Investment.

Malcolm was previously Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee chair at CLS Holdings plc, a Non-Executive Director of St William Homes LLP, President of the Association of Corporate Treasurers and a member of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Authority Advisory Panel.

Commenting on the appointment, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Malcolm to the Board as Non-Executive Director. He brings a range of different but complementary experiences which strengthen the Board's finance, property and governance experience. We look forward to working with him."

Malcolm's other roles are not considered to impact his ability to allocate sufficient time to the Company to discharge his responsibilities effectively.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R and LR9.6.13R.

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

