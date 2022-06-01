Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Headsent AB (publ) is updated (272/22)

On December 9, 2021, the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to divest several subsidiaries and thereby its business operations. On December 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the divestment of the operating subsidiaries. On December 29, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the divestment of the subsidiaries had been completed. Yesterday, May 31, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it has entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of VIMAB Holding AB, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (HEAD, ISIN code SE0007439633, order book ID 113748). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB