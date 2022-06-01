Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
01.06.2022 | 17:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Headsent AB (publ) is updated (272/22)

On December 9, 2021, the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status after the Company had entered into a conditional
agreement to divest several subsidiaries and thereby its business operations. 

On December 22, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
divestment of the operating subsidiaries. 

On December 29, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the divestment of the subsidiaries had been completed. 

Yesterday, May 31, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that it has entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of VIMAB Holding
AB, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the
Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the
Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Headsent AB (publ) (HEAD, ISIN code
SE0007439633, order book ID 113748). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.