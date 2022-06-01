Anzeige
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 
Frankfurt
01.06.22
08:00 Uhr
4,620 Euro
-0,080
-1,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
01.06.2022
01.06.2022 | 17:10
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Total Voting Rights

London, June 1

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

1 June 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1, Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that as of 31 May 2022, the Company's issued share capital consists of 244,010,007 Common Shares of $0.50 each ("Common Shares"). The Company holds 887,133 of its Common Shares pursuant to a custody arrangement (these Common Shares can accordingly be regarded as being held in Treasury) and therefore has 243,122,874 Common Shares in issue with voting rights.

The above figure of 243,122,874 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

See further the "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Christopher Head
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic+44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting+44 20 37271046
Edward BerryEdward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom BlackwellTom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Financial
Strength
Rating (1)		Financial Strength
Outlook (1)		Long Term
Issuer
Rating (2)
A.M. BestA (Excellent)StableBbb+
S&P Global RatingsA-StableBBB
Moody'sA3StableBaa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 BST on 1 June 2022.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

CERTAIN STATEMENTS AND INDICATIVE PROJECTIONS (WHICH MAY INCLUDE MODELLED LOSS SCENARIOS) MADE IN THIS RELEASE OR OTHERWISE THAT ARE NOT BASED ON CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING IN NATURE INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS CONTAINING THE WORDS "BELIEVES", "ANTICIPATES", "AIMS", "PLANS","PROJECTS", "FORECASTS", "GUIDANCE", "INTENDS", "EXPECTS", "ESTIMATES", "PREDICTS", "MAY", "CAN", "LIKELY","WILL", "SEEKS", "SHOULD", OR, IN EACH CASE, THEIR NEGATIVE OR COMPARABLE TERMINOLOGY.

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'SEXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

