DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market is Expected to Witness Remarkable Growth During the Study Period (2018-30), Assesses DelveInsight

The increment in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size is due to high potency against cancer cells, increase in R&D activity, rise in the cases of types of cancers, where checkpoint inhibitors are in use, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies which are going to resolve the issue of primary resistance, along with a hike in the usage of approved Checkpoint Inhibitor therapies in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Insights report covers a detailed comprehension of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market share of the individual therapies, current market, historical and forecasted Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the salient features from the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report :

The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size in the 7MM was valued at USD 11.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow for the study period (2018-2030).

Key pharmaceutical Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer companies such as Bristol- Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, 4D pharma plc, 4SC AG, OncoSec Medical, Mirati Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma Group, ENB Therapeutics, Inc, Exicure, Inc, Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Eisai, Kartos Therapeutics, Exelixis, ImmunityBio, BerGenBio, CatalYm, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA Biotech, Taiga, and others are reported to bring a significant shift in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market.

The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include MRx0518, Domatinostat (4SC-202), Sitravatinib, Tavokinogene Telseplasmid in combination with Pembrolizumab, Bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with Pembrolizumab, CMP-001 in combination with Nivolumab, CTL-002, TBX-3400, and several others.

in combination with in combination with in combination with and several others. The increase in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity, a rise in the cases of the type of cancers where checkpoint inhibitors are in use, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies which are going to resolve the issue of primary resistance, along with a hike in the usage of approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies in the 7MM.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors are the drugs that block immune checkpoints. By blocking them, these drugs allow immune cells to respond more strongly to cancer. This prevents the "off" signal from being sent, allowing the T-cells to kill cancer cells. A wide range of cancer types can be treated using Checkpoint Inhibitors, for example, lung cancer (NSCLC, and SCLC), melanoma, breast cancers (triple-negative, metastatic breast cancer), Hodgkin lymphoma, Urothelial carcinoma, Renal cell cancer (RCC) and several others. Immune checkpoint inhibitors provide an edge over other generally used treatment therapies like chemotherapy, as they possess greater survival time and high potency against cancer cells.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incidence cases of cancer type (Bladder cancer, Cervical Cancer, Melanoma, Merkel Cell Carcinoma, NSCLC, RCC, and others) where Checkpoint inhibitors are currently being used

Total Checkpoint Inhibitor treated patient pool in each cancer type

Total Checkpoint Inhibitor refractory cases in each cancer type

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook

Contrary to traditional cancer therapies like chemotherapy, radiation therapy or targeted therapies, immunotherapy is the most recent treatment option for many cancer types. Unlike chemotherapy, which acts directly on cancerous tumors, immunotherapy like checkpoint inhibitors treats patients by acting on their immune system. Common checkpoints that these inhibitors affect are the PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 pathways. Many checkpoint inhibitors are FDA approved for specific cancers.

In 2014, Opdivo (nivolumab) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) were FDA-approved for melanoma treatment. Later on, Opdivo and Keytruda received approval in multiple cancer types. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) was approved in 2016, it is a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway; approved for subsets of patients with bladder cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma. Approved in 2017, Avelumab (Bavencio) is a checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway; approved for subsets of patients with bladder cancer, kidney cancer, and Merkel cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

At present, there are a decent number of combinational therapies under investigation for several Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancers. The outlook for these treatments is promising directly increasing the growth of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market. Various clinical trials for these therapies have been fairly positive in terms of safety and efficacy. The results of these studies encourage further investigation into multiple cancer types. Some of these upcoming potential Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer treatment therapies include Mirati's Product Sitravatinib which is produced in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, it is a well-known multi-kinase inhibitor. A Phase II trial is being conducted by BerGenBio with Merck Sharp & Dohme for Bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced Non-small cell lung cancer.

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market are anticipated to change as companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new drug therapy options to treat a wide array of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancers leading to a direct increment in the size of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market. In addition to that, factors such as these upcoming therapies having novel mechanisms, with increased cases of targeted cancer types, and also high potency against cancer cells, are expected to make a surge in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market. The increase in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the refractory cancer field, a rise in the cases of the type of cancers where checkpoint inhibitors are in use, and the expected commercial success of upcoming therapies which are going to resolve the issue of primary resistance, along with a hike in the usage of approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies in the 7MM. All these aspects combined together serve as major boosters in the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market. At present there is a decent number of combinational therapies under investigation, so the current scenario also anticipates a positive shift in the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market for the forecast period.

On the contrary, there is a high cost of the treatment, unreported and undiagnosed cases, as well as side effects associated with checkpoint inhibitors that can serve as potential setbacks for the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market. Also, despite being a highly successful therapy choice, there are chances of developing resistance to check point inhibitors because some patients do not respond from the beginning (primary resistance; refractory) or stop responding over the time (acquired resistance; relapsed), so this factor at times might act as a drawback in the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market growth.

Scope of the Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Companies: Bristol- Myers Squibb , AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, 4D pharma plc, 4SC AG, OncoSec Medical, Mirati Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma Group, ENB Therapeutics, Inc, Exicure, Inc, Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Eisai, Kartos Therapeutics, Exelixis, ImmunityBio, BerGenBio, CatalYm, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA Biotech, Taiga

Bristol- , AstraZeneca, Merck, Genentech, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Janssen Research and Development, LLC, 4D pharma plc, 4SC AG, OncoSec Medical, Mirati Therapeutics, Ascentage Pharma Group, ENB Therapeutics, Inc, Exicure, Inc, Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Eisai, Kartos Therapeutics, Exelixis, ImmunityBio, BerGenBio, CatalYm, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, IQVIA Biotech, Taiga Key Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Pipeline Therapies : MRx0518, Domatinostat (4SC-202), Sitravatinib, Tavokinogene Telseplasmid in combination with Pembrolizumab, Bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with Pembrolizumab, CMP-001 in combination with Nivolumab, CTL-002, TBX-3400

: MRx0518, Domatinostat (4SC-202), Sitravatinib, Tavokinogene Telseplasmid in combination with Pembrolizumab, Bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with Pembrolizumab, CMP-001 in combination with Nivolumab, CTL-002, TBX-3400 Therapeutic Assessment : Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

: Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market drivers and barriers

Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 3 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: Market overview at a glance 4 Executive Summary of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 5 Organizations contributing towards Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 6 Disease Background and Overview of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 7 Management and Treatment of Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 8 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Patient Journey 10 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Case Reports 11 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Marketed Therapies 12 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Emerging Therapies 13 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer: 7 Major Market Analysis 14 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook 15 Unmet Needs in Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer 16 KOL Views 17 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Drivers 18 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Barriers 19 Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer SWOT Analysis 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Other Trending Healthcare Report

