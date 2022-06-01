Cleantech Building Materials: Notice of AGM

1 June 2022
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN
TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Notice of AGM
Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on 24 June 2022 at 1.00 p.m. at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE.
Copies of the following documents have today been posted to the Company's shareholders:
1. Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company;
2. Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting; and
3. The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021.
A copy of the Circular, and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.
Further information including the Circular, the Form of Proxy and the Annual Report may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com
THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
Further Enquiries:
|Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths
|info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630
|Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)
|info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045
|IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen
|+44 20 3934 6630
The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with Rule 4 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.
