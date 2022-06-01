

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has asked employees of the luxury electric car maker to stop working from home and to return to office or else quit.



Like almost any other major companies, Tesla had allowed its employees to work remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.



However, the company's new policy was revealed in leaked emails Musk sent to Tesla's executive staff Tuesday, which was first reported by electric vehicle news site Electrek.



'Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,' the mail reads.



Musk added that the 'office' must be the employee's primary workplace where the other workers they regularly interact with are based, 'not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties.'



The CEO added that there might be some exceptions, but he will review and approve those himself.



When a Twitter handle asked Elon about 'any additional comment to people who think coming into work is an antiquated concept?' Musk replied: 'They should pretend to work somewhere else.'







