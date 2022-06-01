

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) lowered its earnings outlook for the full year 2022. Shares of the company slipped 7% in extended session.



For the full year 2022, Hewlett Packard now expects earnings of $1.17 to $1.31 and adjusted earnings of $1.96 to $2.10 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.36 to $1.50 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.03 to $2.17 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $2.09 per share for the full year 2022.



The company also reiterates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3%-4% adjusted for currency. Analysts currently estimates revenue growth of 2.90%.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de